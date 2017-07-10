SC to rebuild final major bridge destroyed in 2015 floods

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Officials say they have signed a contract to rebuild the last major road closed after the historic floods of 2015.

Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said Monday a new U.S. Highway 21 bridge over Crane Creek near what used to be Lake Elizabeth north of Columbia should open by the end of April.

Officials say a dam was washed away and took part of the highway with it when nearly 2 feet (60 centimeters) of rain fell in two days in October 2015.

The area homeowner’s association debated for almost two years before deciding to abandon the dam.

Hall said in a news release the nearly $2 million bridge will include restoring the creek bed.

The DOT’s website says about 20 South Carolina roads remain closed from flood damage. Southeastern North Carolina saw a significant amount of rain by Hurricane Joaquin too.

