BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington man accused of trying to steal a car with a pregnant mother and child inside is now behind bars.

According to jail records, Joseph Dylan Dreisonstok was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center at 8:19 a.m.

He is charged with assault on a female, attempted larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle.

The alleged crime happened in Oak Island on Saturday, July 1 on South Middleton Avenue.

Dreisonstok was placed on a $100,000 bond.