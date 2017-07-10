The Doobie Brothers to perform at the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College announced Monday that The Doobie Brothers will perform at the Wilson Center on Sunday, September 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Born out of Northern California’s chaotic, late-1960s musical stew, The Doobie Brothers’ rugged, real and authentic approach to rock and roll made them biker bar stalwarts. But their self-titled debut album in 1971 went beyond just leather and motorcycles, revealing even more musical layers; sweet three-part harmonies and rootsy, introspective, acoustic flavors. The collaborative, almost communal sense of family within the band allowed them to stay fresh and unpredictable over the years, while never forsaking their deep American musical roots, boogie-jams and all.

The Doobie Brothers’ legacy is built upon not just hit records, but also an unrivaled commitment to musical integrity and a steadfast allegiance to their enthusiastic fan base. The bands ability to evolve in a constantly changing industry and connections to generations of listening audiences is a testament to their craft.

Inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2004, The Doobie Brothers have won four GRAMMY® Awards and sold more than 48 million records. Perhaps best known for their No. 1 gold-certified singles ‘Black Water’ (1974) and ‘What a Fool Believes’ (1979), they also lead a catalog of hits that includes ‘Listen to the Music,’ ‘Jesus Is Just All Right,’ ‘Long Train Runnin’ and ‘China Grove,’ among others. In all, The Doobies have tallied five Top 10 singles and 16 Top 40 hits.

While The Doobie Brothers make it a point to play their old music, they also are compelled to challenge themselves: multi-instrument virtuoso, John McFee notes, “I love playing the old songs. But we’re working on new material now, I think we’re coming up with better parts. The band has always been good, so it’s kind of like we’re competing with ourselves. But honestly, we’re playing better than ever.”

Tickets for The Doobie Brothers will go on sale on Friday, July 14, 2017 at 10 a.m. online at capefearstage.com, and at 2 p.m. in person or by phone at Ticket Central at the Wilson Center, 910-362-7999. For information about all upcoming performances at CFCC’s Wilson Center, visit www.capefearstage.com.