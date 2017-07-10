WFD: 19 calls during four hour span, 7 caused by lighting strikes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today’s afternoon storms caused Wilmington Fire crews to be very busy.

Between 11:52 a.m. and 3:40 p.m. Wilmington Fire Department personnel responded to 19 different emergency calls.

Assistant Chief Sammy Flowers say not all of these responses were within the City of Wilmington. WFD assisted in New Hanover County Fire and Wrightsville Beach Fire Departments on three different structure fire calls.

Of the 19 incidents, Flowers say seven were actual lightning strikes of homes, that resulted in fire, structural damage, or smoke damage.