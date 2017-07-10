Wilmington, Wrighstville Beach discussing Sunday morning alcohol sales

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Restaurants and stores in Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington could find out soon whether they will be able to start selling alcohol before noon on Sundays.

The NC General Assembly recently passed a law allowing local governments to decide whether to allow the sale of alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

The Wrightsville Beach Board of Alderman will discuss the Brunch Bill at their meeting tonight.

Then, on July 18, Wilmington City Council will consider the bill.

Other cities, like Surf City, Raleigh, and Carrboro, have already approved the change.

Although not required, a public hearing to get input on the issue will be held during Wilmington’s city council meeting.

The city says if approved, the change would be effective immediately. It could also be changed to another date.

New Hanover County Commissioners could bring up the bill during their August 21 meeting.