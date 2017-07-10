WPD gives inside look at what it takes to be an officer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is offering a chance for you to learn what it’s like to be an officer.

WPD is hosting a Citizen Police Academy session on Monday, August 7, from 6-8 p.m. at the Wilmington Police Department headquarters at 615 Bess Street.

The free academy will last for four weeks. You must be 18 or older, complete a personal history, pass a criminal history check.

Classes are held one night a week for four weeks and students will learn information about criminal investigations, Vice – Narcotics, local gangs, tour SABLE and even check out our Mounted and Canine Units and more.

Register or call the Crime Prevention Office at 910-343-3945. Deadline to register is July 27th.