A fan’s dream comes true more than 30 years later

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Kimberly Stewart is a wife, mother and big fan of New Kids on the Block.

“I had every poster that you can imagine…they were all over my walls. I had everything New Kids on the Block,” Stewart said.

Stewart suffered from severe health issues growing up and frequented the hospital.

“I had some medical issues and I had to go into the hospital and my mom and my doctors decided I could come out for one night for the concert,” Stewart said.

That was more than thirty years ago in Houston, Texas. But Stewart would not get to see her favorite group.

“I had an attack, when the opening act came on stage and they had to rush me back to the hospital. So, I never actually got to see the New Kids perform,” Stewart said.

She thought she’d never get to see them perform live. But a local radio station, 107.5, heard her story and gave her a pair of tickets to the concert in Raleigh.

“My mom actually called the radio station and told Foz the story about what happened and he called me one morning out of the blue and said, ‘hey I’ve got two tickets for you come pick them up’ you know and I was just like ‘wait what?’,” Stewart said.

Stewart says its a dream come true.

“It’s just like something as a pre-teen that you never think you’re going to get to do, especially since I didn’t think they’d ever tour again. You know, its exciting.”

Stewart was at the concert with her best friend, the same best friend who went with her more than thirty years ago and says she can’t wait to hear “Please don’t go girl.”