Alcami Corp. scraps Wilmington expansion plans, loses incentive package

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pharmaceutical company based in Wilmington has scrapped its plans for expansion, losing a sizeable incentives package in the process.

Back in 2015, Alcami Corp., formerly known as AAIPharma Services Corp., announced a multimillion-dollar plan to expand its facilities in the Port City, to be completed in 2019.

The city and county reached an incentives agreement with the company worth $500,000 over five years, provided Alcami invested $20 million and created 50 new full-time jobs.

The company has decided not to move forward with the plans and is in the process of transitioning its executive team to its Durham location.

