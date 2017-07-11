Brunswick County water company drafting advisory for its customers about GenX

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While questions still need to be answered about the GenX contamination of the Cape Fear River, one local water company is exploring the option of telling its customers to avoid drinking the water.

Brunswick Regional Water & Sewer H2GO has drafted a precautionary water advisory for its customers.

In the advisory, the company suggests that infants, toddlers, young children, pregnant women, and men and women of reproductive age not drink or ingest tap water. They recommend finding an alternative source of water for drinking, cooking, washing vegetables, brushing teeth and making ice.

The advisory has not been sent out to customers yet. A H2Go spokesman says the utility is still working with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to revise it based on the state’s analyzed data on GenX.

Results of water samples taken the last several weeks in the Cape Fear River and local water providers are expected to be released soon.