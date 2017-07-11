Colonial Athletic Association and CBS Sports Network sign multi-year deal

RICHMOND, Va. (CAA) –Today, the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and CBS Sports Network announced a new agreement to televise the semifinals and finals of the CAA Men’s Basketball Championship for the next four years through 2021.

As part of the agreement, the four-day CAA Men’s Basketball Championship will now be played from Saturday-Tuesday, allowing the semifinals and championship game to be televised in prime time during the evening. The 2018 tournament, which returns to the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C. for the second straight year, will be held March 3-6, 2018.

“The Colonial Athletic Association is pleased to partner with CBS Sports Network to televise the semifinals and championship game of our men’s basketball tournament for the next four years,” said Joe D’Antonio, CAA Commissioner. “We are excited to have the conference’s signature event aligned with the family of networks that has become synonymous with the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.”

CBS Sports Network televised the CAA Men’s Basketball Championship game for the first time in 2017.

