Dare County Narcotics Task Force finds powerful street drug ‘gray death’ in bust

KILL DEVIL HILLS, Dare County – Police believe they have made the first seizure of the highly dangerous combination drug known as “Gray Death” in Dare County.

On Friday, members of the Dare County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of West Durham Street in Kill Devil Hills, finding approximately two ounces of the aforementioned drug. Gray death is a mix of Carfentinal, Fentanyl and heroin. According to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and Carfentinal is 100 times more potent than Fentanyl.

DCSO says overdoses continue to happen in the county and the two ounces of this drug found could have caused numerous overdoses and even deaths.

WCTI reports Mark Thompson, 56, was charged with felony trafficking in opium or heroin, felony sell or deliver heroin, felony maintaining of a dwelling for a controlled substance. He’s being held on a $750,000 secured bond.