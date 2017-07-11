Deadly Marine Corps aircraft crash left from Cherry Point

LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI (WWAY) — The aircraft that crashed in Mississippi and claimed the lives of at least 16 service members was flying from an air station in North Carolina.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marine Corps, the plane was a KC-130 transport aircraft. It crashed at approximately 4 p.m. CDT.

The flight originated from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The release says Federal Aviation Administration officials contacted the Marine Corps when the aircraft disappeared from air traffic control radar over Mississippi.

Sen. Thom Tillis released a statement on the incident, saying,

“Susan and I send our deepest condolences to the families of the Marines who lost their lives in service to our nation. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the Havelock community are in our thoughts and prayers. This is a tragic reminder of the dangers our servicemembers are confronted with on a daily basis, including the training missions that are needed to help keep our nation safe at home and abroad.”

The incident is under investigation and the cause of the crash is still unknown.

The identities of the service members whose lives were lost have not been released. The Marine Corps wants to allow time for loved ones to be notified.

More information will be released as it becomes available.