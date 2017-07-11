‘Good Behavior’ shoots to close parts of Hugh MacRae Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you planned to visit Hugh MacRae Park in Wilmington this week, you might find some areas closed off because of a TV show shoot.

New Hanover County says the TNT show Good Behavior will be filming at the park tonight and Thursday. Several areas of the park will not be accessible to visitors during filming.

The following areas of the park will be used for filming on Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m.:

The playground, including the adjoining picnic shelter and parking lot;

Tennis courts;

Baseball fields and adjoining parking lot; and

The equestrian area parking lot.

Intermittent traffic control from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will be present to help with traffic flow around the filming. The park will remain open to visitors except for the areas noted above.

Hugh MacRae Park is open daily from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.