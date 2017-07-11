Man accused of exposing himself to kids, leading police on high-speed chase

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

NEW BERN, Craven County (WCTI) — A man accused of exposing himself to a group of people – including five minors – at a New Bern Wal-Mart was arrested Saturday after leading authorities through a high-speed chase that spanned two counties.

Dontes Smallwood, 25, of Trenton, was arrested near the Jones County Courthouse Saturday night, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO Spokesman Investigative Sgt. Mike Sawyer said Smallwood was booked into jail on five felony counts of indecent exposure to a victim under 16, felony fleeing to elude law enforcement, two counts of reckless driving to endanger, two counts indecent exposure by exposing private parts in a public place, driving with a revoked license and speeding. His bond is set at $95,000 secured.

Full details.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

20 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
FBI arrests Hawaii-based soldier on terror charges
Read More»
21 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
Community leader reacts to shooting outside Boys and Girls Club
Read More»
22 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Suspect arrested in attempted kidnapping of pregnant woman, child
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments