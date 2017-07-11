WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Michael Jordan already owns a NBA franchise, but it looks like he soon could make another move back toward the baseball diamond.

The New York Post cites sources who report hoops legend is part of a group of 15 investors in a group organized by Yankees great Derek Jeter to try and buy the Marlins for $1.2 billion. Jordan, who grew up in Wilmington and now owns the Charlotte Hornets, will contribute little cash. Instead Jeter reportedly sees Jordan as a role model for how to be a successful sports executive.

Jordan, of course, is familiar to baseball circles. He played baseball as well as basketball at Laney High School. His family even donated $1,500 to help finish work on Laney’s field during his senior year, according to the school’s 1981 yearbook. And of course, Jordan stepped away from his Hall of Fame basketball career after his father’s death to try his hand at professional baseball. In 1994 Jordan hit .202 with 3 home runs, 51 RBI and 30 stolen bases in his one season with the Birmingham Barons, the AA affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, before returning to the Chicago Bulls.

Jordan would not be the first basketball star of his era to venture into Major League Baseball. In 2012, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who invested $50 million for a share of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Johnson rejoined the LA Lakers earlier this year as a special adviser before being named the team’s president of basketball operations.

Coincidentally, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said yesterday Charlotte could be considered as a possible expansion city for the league one day.