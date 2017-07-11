New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager.

Mercedes Marie Pirello, 16, is 5’10”, weighs 110 lbs., and has dirty blonde hair. She has a tattoo on her lower left ankle that says “Nick.”

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer said Pirello was last seen leaving 107 Fairford Road in an older model 4-door black Honda with an unknown person on July 9. She was last seen wearing an orange top, shorts and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.