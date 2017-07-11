Olympic champion headlines ‘She Rocks’ luncheon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An Olympic champion is coming to the Port City to help raise money for ovarian cancer research. It’s a subject very close to her as she is a cancer survivor.

Olympic champion Shannon Miller will be the keynote speaker at the 2017 She Rocks luncheon.

The 4th annual event will be held September 12 at the Wilmington Convention Center.

Miller is one of the most decorated Olympic gymnast in American history. She won seven Olympic medals, nine World Championship medals and is a member of 11 Halls of Fame. She is the only female athlete to be inducted into the US Olympic Hall of Fame twice. She was honored for her individual accomplishments in 2006 and as part of the team in 2008. Miller is also a noted TV personality and radio host, an author, and an

entrepreneur who runs a thriving namesake business: Shannon Miller Lifestyle.

She Rocks is a non-profit dedicated to raising money to fund research for ovarian cancer. Since its inception in 2014, organizers say She ROCKS has raised more than $560,000, including nearly $200,000 in 2016. The nonprofit has given $326,000 to UNC Lineberger Cancer Center to fund ovarian cancer research, and gifted 39 chemo chairs to the new infusion suite at the recently renovated NHRMC Zimmer Cancer Center.

Additionally, She ROCKS funds various support initiatives for patients undergoing chemotherapy, including monthly gas cards, wig purchases, and Tervis Tumblers to remind patients to stay hydrated through treatment.

Sponsorships, table reservations and individual tickets for the event are available at she-rocks.org.