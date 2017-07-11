Pet Pals: Meet Max!

Max is so excited to find his new home! (Photo: Marissa Yoder/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There’s an 18-month-old pup in need of a good home, and his name is Max!

Max is a yellow Labrador Retriever mix and has so much energy. He needs a home, not an apartment, and an owner who wants to train him or take him to training classes. He loves to have fun!

He is good with dogs, cats and children, and he would love a fenced in yard. He is sweet and loves to meet new people.

Max is neutered and ready to find his fur-ever home.

To meet him and see if he’d be the perfect addition to your family, head to New Hanover County Animal Services.

County residents can adopt for just $70.

Adoption services are available between noon and 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday or on Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.