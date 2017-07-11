Police arrest three for burglary and stealing a car

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Three people are facing multiple burglary and larceny charges after police say they broke into a vacation rental home in Carolina Beach, stole items, and was later caught in a stolen car.

Carolina Beach Police Department responded to a report of a breaking or entering of a car at 204 Tennessee Avenue early Monday morning. The caller, whom was a neighbor living in the area, was able to give officers a description of the suspect and their car.

Responding officers issued a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) to New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office for the vehicle. A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy located it at the intersection of Myrtle Grove Road and Carolina Beach Road. That’s when the deputy conducted a traffic stop bearing a fake Ohio registration plate.

There were three people inside: 20-year-old Zachary Chase Thompson of Carolina Beach, 23-year-old Jacob Nathanial Mylar of Huntington, West Virginia and 19-year-old Leah Kaye Christie also of Huntington, West Virginia. Their vehicle was reported stolen out of West Virginia.

As Carolina Beach officers arrived at 204 Tennessee Avenue, they determined the three had not only stole items from the car at the location, but entered the vacation rental occupied by multiple people and stole items from inside the residence.

The stolen items were recovered from the suspect’s car and all three were placed under arrest and transported to the Carolina Beach Police Department for processing.

Zachary Chase Thompson Charges: 1st Degree Burglary, Felony Larceny, Breaking/Entering a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Resist, Delay, Obstruct (Providing fictitious name to officers), Felony Probation Violation. Thompson was placed on an $280,000 dollar secured bond and being held in the New Hanover County Jail.

Jacob Nathanial Mylar Charges: 1st Degree Burglary, Felony Larceny, Breaking/Entering a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Mylar was placed on an $80,000 dollar secured bond and being held in the NHC Jail.

Leah Kaye Christie Charges: 1st Degree Burglary, Felony Larceny, Breaking/Entering a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Christie was placed on an $80,000 dollar secured bond and confined in the NHC

A watchful eye by neighbors and coordination between the law enforcement agencies in this community played a major factor in identifying and locating the suspects.