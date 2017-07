SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) –Southport Police are asking for help in locating a woman they say was last seen leaving Dosher Hospital in Southport more than a week ago.

22-year-old Kayla Alley Griffin was last seen on July 3. She has a pierced lip, brown/blonde hair with green eyes.

Police say she left at an unknown time in a unknown vehicle and was at Dosher in reference to suicidal issues.

Anyone with any information please contact Sgt. Kevin Long with the Southport Police Department at 910-457-7911.