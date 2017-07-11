SBI: Be aware of scammers asking for money

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The State Bureau of Investigation is warning you to be aware of scammers.

SBI has learned scammers are using their main phone number, 919-662-4500, to ask for money. SBI says they would never solicit money from a private citizen.

“Unfortunately there is no way to prevent spoofing of a phone number,” said SBI Assistant Director Chris Laws who oversees the agency’s Information Technology section. “In the event you receive such a call, simply hang up.”

The SBI provides expert criminal investigative assistance to local law enforcement agencies when requested by police, sheriffs, district attorneys or judges. The agency also has original jurisdiction in cases such as drug and arson investigations, election law violations, gambling, child sexual abuse in day care centers, computer crimes against children and crimes involving state property.