WHITE LAKE, NC (WWAY) — Police now know the identity of two women who they say stole a car in White Lake over the weekend.

Police say it happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Goldston’s Beach.

The suspects have been identified as Sherry Ann Hunt, 27, of Pembroke, and Stephanie Leanne Lamm, 29, of Lumberton.

Warrants for arrest are being issued for Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.