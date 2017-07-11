TSA officers at North Carolina airport stop man with gun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a man from bringing a loaded 9mm handgun on board a plane at a North Carolina airport.

A statement from TSA said the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at a checkpoint Precheck lane at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The statement said a TSA officer monitoring the checkpoint X-ray machine detected the firearm as it passed along the conveyor belt inside the man’s carry-on bag.

TSA officers immediately notified the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, whose officers questioned the man and cited him for carrying a firearm on airport property.

So far in 2017, TSA officers have detected 31 firearms at Charlotte Douglas checkpoints, compared to 54 firearms in all of 2016.

