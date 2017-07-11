Wilmington Municipal Summer Golf League begins

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The day has arrived for golfers in the Port City as the Wilmington Municipal Golf League teed off earlier this afternoon.

The eight week long league will be played Tuesday nights at the Municipal Golf Course in Wilmington, with tee times starting in the afternoon. The later start helps golfers compete in a league that is more flexible with their schedule.

That’s the case for Tony Upchurch who says the Tuesday night schedule works for his needs. Despite only 14 people signing up initially, he thinks it will pick up soon.

“I think it’s a good chance for guys to get out here and still compete in conditions that are a little bit more suitable but I think as more people find out about the league, I think you’ll see more people sign up and see a lot more interest in it.” Upchurch said.

