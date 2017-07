Wilmington Post 10 celebrates and early RBI in the Area II Semi-Finals (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It took thirteen innings to decide, but Wilmington Post 10 defeated Whiteville Post 137 5-4 in game one of the Area II Semi-Finals.

Kyle Smith drove in the first two runs of the game in the third and Brad Pennington drove in the game winning run in the bottom of the 13th.

The two teams will face off again tomorrow at West Columbus High School at 7 p.m.