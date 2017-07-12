Catlin Engineering to conduct work for $50,000 or less

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (StarNews) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has contracted with Wilmington-based Catlin Engineering to pump almost 50 million gallons of water contaminated by GenX out of an aquifer where it was stored for later use.

Since early June, residents and officials have expressed great concern that GenX, about which very little is known, was found in their drinking water. A StarNews special report last month revealed that Chemours — and before that DuPont — has been releasing GenX into the Cape Fear River on-and- off since 1980 as a discharge from a vinyl ether process being conducted at its Fayetteville Works plant.

