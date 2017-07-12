Catlin Engineering to conduct work for $50,000 or less

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (StarNews) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has contracted with Wilmington-based Catlin Engineering to pump almost 50 million gallons of water contaminated by GenX out of an aquifer where it was stored for later use.

Since early June, residents and officials have expressed great concern that GenX, about which very little is known, was found in their drinking water. A StarNews special report last month revealed that Chemours — and before that DuPont — has been releasing GenX into the Cape Fear River on-and- off since 1980 as a discharge from a vinyl ether process being conducted at its Fayetteville Works plant.

To read the full article, click here.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CFPUA looks to broaden water testing
Read More»
CFPUA
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CFPUA to pay PR firm $40,000 more for GenX work
Read More»
18 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
Reverse osmosis supporters continue to raise awareness for H2GO plant
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments