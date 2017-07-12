CFPUA to pay PR firm $40,000 more for GenX work

CFPUA on June 13, 2017 (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority Board of Directors today agreed to spend even more money on a private public relations firm to help handle fallout from the GenX situation.

CFPUA had agreed last month to pay Eckel & Vaughan a maximum of $25,000 for a year of strategic communications services.

But less than a month into the deal, the authority today agreed to an amendment to the contract for another $40,000 to the firm for a total of $65,000.

“That’s for ongoing services they are providing to supplement staff resources and expertise as we communicate with our customers about the GenX issue,” CFPUA Executive Director Jim Flechtner said after today’s meeting.

CFPUA has been without an in-house communications manager since Flechtner fired Chief Communications Officer Mike McGill on April 19 shortly before a meeting with CFPUA and Dr. Detlef Knappe, one of the authors of the study that found GenX in the Cape Fear River. McGill was schedule to be part of that meeting. CFPUA and McGill settled on a separation agreement two days later. McGill’s successor has not been publicly announced.

Following his departure, McGill, who had been making nearly $100,000 a year at CFPUA, started his own company called WaterPIO, which provides communications support for water and sewer providers. Among his first clients is CFPUA, which agreed to pay McGill $13,300 to produce its next annual report.