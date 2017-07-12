Charlotte woman charged with running illegal day care after infant’s death

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested a woman months after a baby died at an illegal day care.

Police said Wednesday that Aqunietta White is not charged in the baby’s death, but rather with operating the day care illegally.

White was arrested Tuesday afternoon, eight months after police began investigating when an infant died at her home.

WSOC reports officers were called to the home on Greene Street on Oct. 20 when the 2-month-old boy was found unconscious and not responsive in his crib.

That child later died at the hospital and the medical examiner determined the cause of death to be suffocation.

CMPD said state inspectors also began investigating and found that there were more children in the home than state day care rules allow.

On Tuesday, police were back at the home and found that White still had more children there than legally allowed.

Prosecutors did look at the evidence in connection with the child’s death last year and decided not to file charges in the case.

