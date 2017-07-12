County official: West Nile connected to Hurricane Matthew

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – An official says two West Nile virus cases in South Carolina are connected to Hurricane Matthew.

Beaufort County Mosquito Control director Gregg Hunt told The Island Packet of Hilton Head that it’s no coincidence that the two cases in the county comes eight months after the storm struck the area.

Hunt says Matthew played a major role in the cases of West Nile virus. He says organic material in the standing water left by Matthew was in ideal breeding ground for the type of mosquito that carries the West Nile virus.

Beaufort County’s first human case was confirmed Oct. 20, less than two weeks after Hurricane Matthew hit the area.

The second case was confirmed last week.

Beaufort County officials received more than 18,000 complaints about mosquitoes last year.

