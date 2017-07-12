Face scans for Americans flying abroad stir privacy issues

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

HOUSTON (AP) — If the Trump administration gets its way, all U.S. citizens flying abroad will have to submit to face scans at airport security.

Privacy advocates call the plan an ill-advised step toward a surveillance state.

Nonimmigrant foreigners entering the U.S. currently must submit to fingerprint and photo collection.

Congress long ago agreed to extending that to face scans on departure — mostly to keep better track of visa overstays.

Now, the Department of Homeland Security says U.S. citizens must also be scanned for the program to work.

Pilots are under way at six U.S. airports. DHS aims to have high-volume U.S. international airports engaged beginning next year.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Bill on Bald Head Island ferry, barge assets still not signed
Read More»
7 days ago
0 Comments for this article
US warns China on trade with North Korea if it wants US trade
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
AAA: Americans will set record for travel during holiday weekend
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments