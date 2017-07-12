Family Fun Night featuring Reilly the Goose Dog

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Airlie Gardens is holding a Family Fun Night on Saturday with all kinds of events to benefit the dog who helps manage a growing goose problem at the landmark.

Reilly is a rescue dog who is often seen at the gardens keeping the geese away. Now Airlie Gardens is hosting the Family Fun Night to help with the ongoing care of Reilly the Goose Dog.

The event is Saturday at the gardens, from 5-8pm. It will feature games, crafts, face painting, nature activities, live music, an inflatable slide, flip n’ fun bus, educational activities, food/drinks and of course a meet and greet with Reilly.

Admission is $5 in advance, $9 at the door. Proceeds go to the care of Reilly. You can get more information and purchase tickets by clicking here.