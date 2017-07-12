Driver pleads guilty in hit-and-run that killed newlywed

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of a hit-and-run death on Shipyard Blvd. in January pleaded guilty this morning.

Jamell Roland, who was arrested nearly a month after the crash, pleaded guilty to felony hit and run for the death of April Daugherty. Roland entered a plea deal to have his habitual felon charge dropped.

Roland faces 2.5 to almost four years in prison.

Daugherty had been married only about three months before her death.

Daugherty's husband was in the courtroom this morning.