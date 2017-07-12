Kid Rock tweets tease US Senate run in Michigan

Washington (CNN) — Musician Kid Rock on Wednesday has become the latest “Rock” celebrity to express interest in jumping into politics.

“I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… http://kidrockforsenate.com The answer is an absolute YES,” he tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

In a follow-up tweet, the 46-year-old Michigan native added: “I will have a major announcement in the near future.”

Judith Ingram, a spokeswoman for the FEC, confirmed to CNN that the FEC has not seen a filing under Kid Rock yet, but suggested checking back Thursday morning. She also said a filing like this “would first go to the Secretary of the Senate, which is the entry point for Senate filings.” A call to the Secretary of Senate’s office was not immediately returned.