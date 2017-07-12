King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table come to life in Camelot

A local production of Camelot is coming soon to Thalian Hall. Photo: Thalian Hall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Fall in love all over again with a tale of passion, chivalry, and betrayal in Camelot.

This month, at Thalian Hall, Opera House Theatre Company presents the performance for two weekends only. Friday through Sunday, July 14-16 and July 21-23. Friday and Saturday showtimes are at 8 p.m. and Sunday showtimes are at 3 p.m.

The show is directed by Shane Fernando.

According to Thalian Hall’s website, the play follows as “King Arthur and his new queen, Guinevere, create a realm where idealism can flourish even in the Dark Ages. Their glorious kingdom attracts the bravest and most gallant knights to court, including the dashing Lancelot du Lac – launching the most fabled love triangle of all time.

The play features the songs, “If Ever I Would Leave You”, “The Lusty Month of May”, “How to Handle a Woman”, “The Simple Joys of Maidenhood”, and “I Loved You Once in Silence”.

Tickets range from $27-$32. To purchase them, click here.