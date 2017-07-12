MacKenzie Gore on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine

(Photo: Sports Illustrated)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Recent Whiteville High School graduate and baseball pitcher MacKenzie Gore is unstoppable.

To top off his latest list of achievements, Gore is now popping up on newsstands everywhere. He is on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Tuesday night, Gore was named Gatorade’s Male High School Athlete of the Year.

He joins Sydney McLaughlin on the cover, an Olympic high school track star who is holding Gatorade’s Female High School Athlete of the Year title for the second year in a row.

These accolades are just a few of many in recent months.

Gore is a left-handed pitcher who led Whiteville High School to a state championship.

Then, at the end of May, Gatorade named him North Carolina Baseball Player of the Year and National Baseball Player of the Year. Just a few weeks later, he was named Baseball America’s High School Player of the Year.

Last month, Gore made the decision to play baseball professionally, signing on with the San Diego Padres and grabbing a $6.4 Million signing bonus.