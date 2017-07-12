Man arrested in jail parking lot hours after release

A homeless man couldn’t stay out of jail this week.

Grand Island Police said Cooper Cook was arrested Monday for doing heroin in the parking lot of the Hall County Jail hours after being released for a separate crime.

Captain Jim Duering said Cook, 25, was spotted by a corrections officer monitoring surveillance video and called police.

Duering said Cook had left and returned, possibly to pick up someone he knew.

Cook is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 30, at 10:30 a.m.

He’ll also be appearing for three charges he was originally jailed for – drug paraphernalia and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

According to jail records, Cook was released Tuesday and had not returned as of Wednesday morning.