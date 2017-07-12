Reverse osmosis supporters continue to raise awareness for H2GO plant

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A H2Go meeting held Tuesday night in Leland allowed supporters to voice why building the new plant would be good for the area.

Some say reverse osmosis is the only way to filter out GenX. Because of this, many are more interested in what H2Go would do for the community.

The meeting gave community members the chance to ask questions and get a better understanding of what H2Go is working on.

Supporters and organizers said it would be a great alternative source for clean, reliable water and that it would save people money in the long run.

“Once we cut out that middle man we have our own reverse osmosis plant, we’re paying ourselves for our own plant. We’re making an investment in our future. We are controlling our prices for water.” said

organizer Mary Anne Fagerquist.

The group ProH2Go started back in June and organizers say they have been holding meetings every Tuesday since, in hopes of informing people of the benefits of reverse osmosis.