Woman faces felony for Shallotte store theft

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Shallotte Police are looking for a woman who faces a felony charge after allegedly stealing from a department store.

Det. Cory McLamb says a white woman with blonde hair, whose picture was caught by a security camera, went into Belk yesterday around 1:50 p.m. McLamb says the woman cut the anti-theft sensor off a $40 T-shirt, went into a dressing room, hid the shirt and left with it without paying.

McLamb says because she cut off the sensor, she faces a felony charge of larceny from a merchant.

If you have any information on who the woman may be, call Det. McLamb at (910) 754-6008.