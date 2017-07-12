Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue practicing to save lives

Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue performing a practice search and rescue using a drone controlled from a tablet on July 12, 2017. (Photo: Basil John/ WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH (WWAY) — Summer is here and that means many of you are hitting the beach. But a nice day on the water can turn dangerous very quickly.

Wrightsville Beach ocean rescue has their own water worries to deal with. With tourist season in full swing, things like drownings and rip currents are constantly on the list of concerns.

These rescue exercises are to help train teams, so they can better track down and save anyone who could get in trouble in the water.

“We see an increase in calls, really from memorial day through labor day, which to be honest I mean it goes all the way through December for us. You really don’t know when something will happen but we typically end up having an influx of people in the summer time,” Sam Proffitt, Wrightsville Beach Fire Department paramedic, said.



These exercises are new for the Wrightsville Beach ocean rescue and they plan to have more of them to make sure they are ready if an issue ever does occur.

Proffitt also said so far they have not dealt with any drownings but he is confident the team will be ready if one ever occurs in Wrightsville Beach.