Barth Brothers host annual kicking camp

Connor Barth teaches a camper at his kicking camp on July 13, 2017. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Football season is inching closer and closer and before the year begins, Chicago Bears Kicker and Wilmington native Connor Barth, along with his brother Casey, held their annual kicking camp at Hoggard High School.

“It’s an honor to be able to do this every year and give back some of the knowledge that we gained from here and at UNC and for Connor from the pros and to be able to pass it on to these kids is awesome.” Former Hoggard and UNC Tar-Heel Kicker Casey Barth said.

The Fifth Annual Kicking it with the Barth Brothers Camp saw more than 60 kids come out to learn the importances and techniques of kicking, while having some fun.

“We’ve got kids of all ages,” Connor Barth said. “We’ve got really young kids, high school kids and college kids. It’s about being active and having fun. This game is fun. Kicking is a great time, that’s what it’s all about and it can pay for you to go to school or it can make you a lot of money if you keep playing.”

Connor and Casey, both Wilmington natives, started their kicking careers at Hoggard High School, then on to the University of North Carolina, and for Connor, the NFL. The hope of the brothers is that these kids can see they can make it too. but the work starts here.

“It’s something they can do, they can make it to the NFL and make it to college if they want to. We were just like them.” Casey Barth said.

Now, year after year, with the help of local kickers and NFL stars like Bears Punter Pat O’Donnell, the brothers give back to the town that has given them so much.

“We love kicking. We feel like we kind of established it here in town and we want to continue to support it. Hopefully we can find the next generation of good kickers here in Wilmington.” Connor Barth said.