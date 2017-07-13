Body found on bike path near Camp Lejeune main gate

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WWAY) — A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found on the bike path near the Camp Lejeune main gate.

According to a news release, the area is cordoned off and Naval Criminal Investigative Services is investigating. The bike path is currently closed.

The body was found around 6:00 a.m. As of now, it is being classified as an unattended death investigation.

Contractors will need to go to the Visitors’ Center to the right of the main gate to obtain passes.

No other information is available at this time.

