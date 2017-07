BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An update to a story we brought you last week about a pesky beaver and mosquito problem.

Brunswick County Vector Control visited Diane Peavy’s home to check out problem.

Beavers built a dam, which made the water stagnant behind her home and led to more mosquitoes than normal.

When beaver trapping season begins in November, Peavy’s beavers will be on the list.

Vector Control also gave her tips to help with the mosquitoes.