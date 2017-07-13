Burgaw man arrested on multiple cocaine charges

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Burgaw man faces several charges after a four month investigation.

Shaun Nicholas Batts, 27, was arrested on outstanding warrants, according to a news release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain James Rowell says the charges are the result of an investigation by narcotics agents with the sheriff’s office. The investigation began in March and centered around the illegal sale of drugs in and around Burgaw.

Batts faces two counts each of the following charges:

Possession with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture cocaine

Maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for purposes of controlled substances

Felony possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Batts was placed under a $300,000 bond. He is currently out of custody.