Elderly man pulled from swimming pool in Holden Beach

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An elderly man was pulled from a swimming pool in Holden Beach this morning.

Paramedics responded to a home on Ocean Blvd West a little before noon regarding an unknown problem.

When crews arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on a man. Paramedics say they were told the man had been pulled from the adjacent swimming pool at the home.

An ambulance took the patient to the east end of Holden Beach where a helicopter transported the man to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The circumstances leading to this incident are not known.

Brunswick County EMS, Coastline Rescue Squad, Tri-Beach FD, Holden Beach PD and NHRMC AirLink Helicopter all responded.

Holden Beach Police are investigating.