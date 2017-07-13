Elijah Wilson signs to play overseas

(Photo: Elijah Wilson/Twitter)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s a proud day for Laney High School as another one of their alumni will be playing professional basketball next season. Today, Elijah Wilson signed to play with WBC Riffeisen Wels in Austria.

The Flight 22 Hall of Famer took to his twitter to announce he will be going across the pond to play professional basketball.

The Laney product will always be remembered in Wilmington for his school record 42 points in a game, tied with Michael Jordan. In college, he finished in the top-ten for all time leading scoring at Coastal Carolina.

He joins Kadeem Allen as the second player this year to sign with a professional team.

Best of luck Elijah!