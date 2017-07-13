Governor Cooper signs 6 bills into law, one could affect your vehicle

RALEIGH, NC (Press Release) — Governor Roy Cooper just signed six bills into law that include agriculture, vehicle lights, and unsafe structure demolition.

They include:

House Bill 530: An act granting counties the same authority as cities to declare certain buildings or structures unsafe and to remove or demolish unsafe buildings or structures and to place a lien on the owner’s real property for the costs incurred.

House Bill 584: An act to clarify the process for correcting non-material errors in recorded instruments of title, to create a curative procedure for obvious description errors in documents of title, and to create a seven-year curative provision for certain defects in recorded instruments of title.

Senate Bill 160: An act to clarify that medical certification and re-certification requirements for handicapped parking privileges may be satisfied by certification of a licensed physician assistant, a licensed nurse practitioner, or a licensed certified nurse midwife that the person is handicapped.

Senate Bill 182: An act to prohibit the use of light bar lighting devices on a motor vehicle while the motor vehicle is being driven on the highways of this state.

Senate Bill 545: An act to allow the installation of a public safety telecommunications facility in Chimney Rock State Park, to accept certain other properties as part of the State Nature and Historic Preserve, and to remove certain lands from the State Nature and Historic Preserve.

Senate Bill 615: An act to amend certain laws governing agricultural matters.