Hundreds show up for adults-only museum event

The Cape Fear Museum hosts Museum After Dark: Dinos (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — They say you’re never too old to stop learning, and one local museum put on a special event Thursday night that was just for the grown-ups.

Hundreds of people came out to the Cape Fear Museum’s adults-only Museum After Dark: Dinos event.

Visitors had the chance to conduct experiments, dig for fossils, play T-Rex basketball and more.

The event also featured food from a food truck and adult beverages.

Jo Frith said she’s never been to an event like this before, but would be happy to come back for others in the future.

“This is like so much fun and such a smart idea, because people my age, we love stuff like this, but we’re not at that point where we have kids of our own,” Frith said.

Organizers held the first Museum After Dark event back in February, and are hoping to host these special events once every quarter.

“We completed a strategic plan last fall and really looking at what new audiences we wanted to bring to the museum,” Cape Fear Museum Director Sheryl Mays said. “And we knew that a lot of young adults are interested in social activities with education, and a lot of museums around the country do evening events, after hours adults events. And that’s sort of what we were looking to do, so we created Museum After Dark.”

Mays said the staff hopes the next Museum After Dark event will be in September and be based on the museum’s film exhibit.

If you’d like to learn more about other events and exhibits at the Cape Fear Museum, click here.