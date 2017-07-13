Learn business safety at Wilmington Regional Safety and Health School

The annual Safety and Health School is happening July 27-28, 2017. Photo: WSS

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — This year marks the 37th year of the Wilmington Regional Safety and Health School.

The two-day conference is to help businesses learn how to keep their environments safe for their workers.

According to the school’s website, it was established in 1950 and is a non-profit organization committed to bringing important safety and health information to the public. It is the oldest such safety school in North Carolina.

There will be 30 exhibitors with the newest safety information and products. The conference will also have representatives from the NC Department of Labor and NC Industrial Commission and 13 additional hours of Safety Education from experts in their fields. The conference will wrap up with an annual cruise and Shrimp-a-Roo.

The theme is “Safety by the Sea”. The 2017 keynote speaker is Jeff “Odie” Espenship.

The conference has a new location; it will be held at the Courtyard Marriott Carolina Beach Oceanfront.

Safety School is Thursday, July 27 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, July 28 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It costs $260.

To register, click here.