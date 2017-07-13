New Kids, ‘Blue Bloods’ star Donnie Wahlberg drops $2K tip at Charlotte Waffle House

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) – The employees at a Waffle House in Charlotte had a night they likely won’t forget anytime soon.

The star of Blue Bloods on CBS and New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg posted a photo on his Facebook page of his check at Waffle House for $82.60, with a $2,000 tip.

“My mom waited tables and my dad tended bars — for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!” Walhberg wrote in his Facebook post.

Wahlberg also posted a Facebook Live with the Waffle House employees. He gave them tickets to tonight’s concert in Charlotte.

The singer seems to be a fan of the Waffle House. The night before he was spotted at the Waffle House in Morrisville, after performing at PNC Arena. One of our own, former anchor Marcy Cuevas, met Wahlberg there after stopping to get a bite to eat after the show.

