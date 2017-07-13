Rare gem found at construction site

Ring Found at construction site (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One contractor found something unusual while working a job off of Beasley Rd. in Wilmington.

“I happened to look down as we were finishing up that day and I noticed the ring on the ground.”

Contractor Steven Andrade found something sparkly on a job site Tuesday and now he is working hard to return the ring to its rightful owner.

“I cleaned it up and everything like that and took it home and showed my fiancé,”Andrade said.

At first Andrade thought his ring had fallen off. Once he took a closer look he realized it wasn’t just an ordinary ring, but a United States Special Forces ring.

“The rings from what my fiancé told me are custom made, so there’s two symbols on there and if the person that lost it, ya know can tell me the two symbols, cause a lot of people are going to want to say it’s theirs, ya know. So I would like to give it to the rightful person that owns it and lost it,” Andrade said.

Andrade said he was excited when he first found the ring and also noticed initials C.C. engraved on the inside.

He tried looking the initials up, but so far he hasn’t had any luck. That’s why he hopes someone who sees this can help get the ring back where it belongs.

If you recognize the ring or might know it could belong to you can message Steven Andrade on Facebook or call him at (910)622-9299.